LDS Church leadership change

New leaders of the Annapolis Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are, President Preston Jones of Ft. Meade, center, first Counselor Rodolfo Beltran of Arnold, left, and second Counselor Troy Corbett of Severn.

 PHOTO BY DOUG BISHOP

ANNAPOLIS — The Annapolis Stake leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints changed Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Four-year Stake President Ken Niumatalolo (former and winningest football coach in Navy’s history) was released from his calling overseeing the nine different Latter-day Saint congregations in the Annapolis area, which include a large portion of the Eastern Shore of Maryland — the Kent Island Branch congregation, which includes all of Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties and a portion of Kent County. The other congregational units include the Annapolis Ward, Broadneck Ward, Pasadena Ward, Glen Burnie Ward, Odenton Ward, Ft. Meade Ward, Brooklyn Park Branch and Spa Creek Branch.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.