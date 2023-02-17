New leaders of the Annapolis Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are, President Preston Jones of Ft. Meade, center, first Counselor Rodolfo Beltran of Arnold, left, and second Counselor Troy Corbett of Severn.
ANNAPOLIS — The Annapolis Stake leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints changed Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Four-year Stake President Ken Niumatalolo (former and winningest football coach in Navy’s history) was released from his calling overseeing the nine different Latter-day Saint congregations in the Annapolis area, which include a large portion of the Eastern Shore of Maryland — the Kent Island Branch congregation, which includes all of Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties and a portion of Kent County. The other congregational units include the Annapolis Ward, Broadneck Ward, Pasadena Ward, Glen Burnie Ward, Odenton Ward, Ft. Meade Ward, Brooklyn Park Branch and Spa Creek Branch.
Church officials representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russel M. Nelson and his counselors, presided over the release of Niumatalolo and his two counselors at the Annapolis Stake Center and called a new Stake Presidency: Stake President Preston Jones of Fort Meade, his first Counselor Rodolfo Beltran of Arnold and second Counselor Troy Corbett of Severn. Members of the Annapolis area congregations met that Sunday at the Stake Center to confirm and support the choices of the new Stake leadership.
None of the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who serve in local congregational leadership, nor in Stake leadership callings, are paid clergy. They all have their own professions, jobs or businesses to support themselves and their families.
Stake President Preston Jones, 55, is originally from Harrisonburg, Virginia. He did serve a two-year mission for the Church in the Seattle, Washington Mission. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with the Class of 1991 and served for more than 29 years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a naval aviator before retiring at the rank of colonel. Today, he is a government contractor. Jones is married and has one child.
First Counselor Rodolfo Beltran, 53, came the U.S. 30 years ago from La Paz, Bolivia. He is a naturalized American citizen and serves as senior manager for Brivo, in Annapolis. He and his wife, Patricia, have three children.
Second Counselor Troy Corbett, 53, was born in Provo, Utah, but was part of a military family that traveled all over the U.S. and overseas before he married and settled down as a federal government business manager in the Annapolis area with his wife, Tania, and their three children.
