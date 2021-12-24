STEVENSVILLE — Founded in August 2001, ART East, or Artists RoundTable of the Eastern Shore, was pulled together by 12 prominent, local artists to brainstorm a strong support system for those working in all media. The idea of an artist roundtable for such a group was was brought here by artist Maureen Bannon, shortly after she moved to the Shore in 1998 from Howard County, where she had lived and painted for 20 years previously.
Membership has grown to as many as 200 artists over the past 20 years, and ART East continues to operate successfully. Newcomers mention that ART East is a most welcoming group. Meeting locations have varied; currently the group meets at the Kent Island American Legion, Post 278, in Stevensville.
Many member artists are also members of Kent Island Federation of Arts and the Queen Anne’s County Arts Council. ART East membership dues are $10 per year. The monthly program usually includes a guest speaker, shared announcements, critiques of art work, hands-on demonstrations and a roundtable discussion of varied subject matter. ART East normally plans at least one group trip per year to either an art related museum, local galleries or other art venues.
This coming year, the 2022 ART East themed art show of all mediums is “Traffic.”
Bannon said, “I’m not expecting 50 different paintings of people stuck in vehicular traffic on the Eastern Shore, but any perception artists have depicting their conception of traffic. That includes all forms of media and how the artist sees the topic in all forms.”
The show will be exhibited at the Queen Anne’s Centre for the Arts in Centreville this coming March.
At the Dec. 6 meeting, actress Mary Ann Jung of Broadneck, with “History Alive! Interactive Shows, Making History Fun,” performed as America’s first female astronaut Sally Ride.
As Ride, Jung said,”When I was born in the 1950s, there was no such thing as an astronaut, and when they were created, they were all men.”
Ride earned a degree in astro-physics, “the study of the heavens.” She decided, “I wanted to be a scientist/teacher.” In the early 1980s, NASA opened up 35 positions to become astronauts, including women. Some 8,000 people immediately applied, among them 1,500 females.
In 1982, Ride was selected to be among six other women to train as an astronaut. She described the training in detail and with humor. She said, “The toughest part of training was zero gravity. We did it inside large airplanes which were nicknamed the ‘Vomit Comet’, where we would experience about 35 seconds of weightlessness as the plane went into a dive to create zero gravity.”
As Ride, Jung recalled being annoyed with reporters’ questions, “Are you going to wear a bra when you go into space?” Or, “Are you going to cry when things get tough?”
Jung concluded her performance by answering questions. She did add that Sally Ride died in 2012 from pancreatic cancer, at the age of 61.
Jung performs in character, portraying other famous women in history, including aviator Amelia Earhart, Margaret Brent, Clara Barton, Rosie the Riveter, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Julia Child, to mention just a few. She has performed for ART East before, and also for the Kent Island Heritage Society.
For more information about ART East contact Wende Woodham at 410-604-0557 or Bannon at 410-643-9075.
