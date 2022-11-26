copper kettle 8x10 Pat Lang.jpg
CONTRIBUTED IMAGE

EASTON — The public is invited to an Art Show with free demonstrations by the Working Artist Forum (WAF). Members will exhibit paintings from Dec. 1, 2022 through Jan. 30, 2023 at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library. There will be demonstrations by members, and they are free to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.