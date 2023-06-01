CHESTERTOWN — Local artists, officials, students and community members gathered in Chestertown Tuesday, May 23 for the opening of a new temporary public art exhibit. In honor of Memorial Day, the Poppies for Peace art installation on the lawn of the R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Kent County Government Center at 400 High Street in Chestertown evoked the historical Flanders Field and World War I. The Kent County High School chapter of the National Art Honor Society and teachers Stephanie Spencer and Noel Morris led the Poppies for Peace project that saw students and community members craft 613 ceramic flowers.

