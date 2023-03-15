A good crowd turned out Saturday to peruse and perhaps shop at the craft and artisan booths at the visitor center in Denton. The Artisans on the Choptank event was sponsored by the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Ellie Rose Guzman provides live entertainment during the Artisans on the Chesapeake event at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center in Crouse Park on Saturday.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Photographer Steve Atkinson offers his beautiful landscapes in a variety of formats — matted prints, mugs, postcards and more — during Artisans on the Choptank.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Businesss was brisk for outside vendors despite the chilly, wet weather.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
The booth offering quartz jewelry promises buyers a variety of healing properties.
DENTON — A crowd turned out for the inaugural Artisans on the Choptank event on Saturday, March 11, at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center at Crouse Park. The parking lot stayed full as a continual stream of people came and went despite the chilly, wet weather.
Sponsored by the Caroline County Chamber of Commerce, artisan and vendor tables lined all available space inside the visitor center, and several, including the craft beer station, were located outside on the porch. Stationed right inside the door, musician Ellie Rose Guzman provided live music, playing guitar and singing. Her performance was sponsored by the Caroline County Council for the Arts/Denton Artsway.
Wares ran the gamut from handmade jewelry to clothing to doggy bandanas to knick-knacks, like the ever-popular gnomes. There were homemade soaps and candles, jams, jellies and honey and soothing balms. There were cookies and cupcakes and kettle corn. Visitors could even make their own Easter ornaments or create a flower arrangement. Proceeds from the Flower Bar went to benefit His Hope Ministries.
The was fresh, hot food available from Odriews.
The Chamber plans three more Artisans on the Choptank events this year. The next one is planned for June 17. Both it and the Sept. 16 event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The final 2023 Artisans on the Choptank is set for Dec. 2, but it will take place in the evening from 4 to 6 p.m.
You might want to stop by the bank first. Most of the vendors took cards, PayPal or Venmo, but a couple only accepted cash.
