Troika Gallery owner and portrait artist Laura Era, left, and Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman stand in front of both of Era’s portraits on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Easton branch library.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Laura Era discovered inspiration from a black and white photograph of Anna Murray Douglass and found this to be an opportunity to create a unique portrait using colors like teal, blue and gray.
EASTON — Troika Gallery owner and portrait artist Laura Era stopped by the Talbot County Free Library on Sept. 15 to unveil her new Anna Murray Douglass portrait that she donated to the Easton branch.
Anna Murray Douglass was the first wife of Frederick Douglass, helped him escape slavery and supported his work as an abolitionist for over 44 years. Era also painted and donated a portrait of Frederick Douglass to the library as a part of last year’s Frederick Douglass Day.
For her newest portrait, Era discovered inspiration from a black and white photograph of Anna Murray Douglass, which she described as being a perfect complement to her portrait of Frederick Douglass. Although the photograph was in black and white, Era found this to be an opportunity to create a unique portrait using colors like teal, blue and gray.
“I was truly honored to paint both of these extremely notable Americans, and we thought it was so appropriate that he needed his first wife to join him in the Frederick Douglass room,” Era said. “I found out when reading about Anna, that she was extremely important to him and his success. She represents a foundation and backbone to Frederick.”
Era knew she wanted to create a portrait that truly represents history tying into the roots of the tri-county area. She started the portrait in April and managed to complete it by early September, in time for Frederick Douglass Day, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Frederick Douglass Honor Society, in partnership with the Talbot County Free Library, The Town of Easton, Talbot County Government, and other partners will hold a virtual celebration on that day to honor Frederick Douglass. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Era unveiling the Anna Murray Douglass portrait at 11 a.m.
“I would like to thank Laura Era for this wonderful portrait that serves as a reminder to all that will see it at the Easton library of everything Anna Murray Douglass did, from helping Frederick Douglass to escape from slavery to the support she gave his abolitionist work throughout her life,” said Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman.
