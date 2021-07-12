CAMBRIDGE — Community members, local officials and the artists responsible for creating the new mural on the front facade of Chesapeake College’s Cambridge location gathered recently for its unveiling on the 400 block of Race Street.
The vividly colored mural of a green heron, blue heron and white egret adorns the formerly blank brick facade of Chesapeake College’s downtown location at 409 Race Street.
Artists Hannah Moran and Lindy Swan of Red Swan Walls created the vivid mural of local wildlife including herons and an egret.
The artists described the help they received from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science at Horn Point about local flora and fauna. The painting features a white egret with a green and a blue heron, with representations of plankton and other plant life joining a Choptank River sunset in the background.
“We really wanted to highlight the area’s natural beauty and biodiversity,” said Swan.
“We’re proud to be part of this historic and vibrant community,” said Chesapeake College President Dr. Clifford Coppersmith. “This beautiful mural adds to the vibrancy and energy of downtown Cambridge, just like our Cambridge Center students do when they come to school here.”
“When everything in our downtown was lacking color, Chesapeake (College) choose to locate their satellite campus in the heart of our city,” said Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw.
“Now as the color and liveliness has returned, the brightest and most vibrant sign of Cambridge’s ongoing renaissance on our main street is found on the front facade of that building,” Bradshaw said.
“This is just an unbelievable addition to downtown,” said Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay General Manager Joel Bunde. Bunde said the options available downtown were a benefit to guests at his hotel.
“I can’t say enough about the forward momentum that Cambridge has,” he said.
PNC Bank Vice President and Community Relations Director Will Backstrom said the new mural fit in Cambridge’s burgeoning status as a home of noteworthy murals, citing the nearby Harriet Tubman mural by Michael Rosado.
“This started with a crazy idea,” said Backstrom, to illustrate the possibilities in the Cambridge community. “What crazy idea do you have? What’s next?”
Chad Malkus played a dual role in the project as Ward 5 commissioner and PNC Wealth Management vice president and senior fiduciary advisor.
Malkus said the creative component of the project had been key: “Let the artists be artists.”
“Letting them design and do what they do best is really crucial in this process,” Malkus said.
The mural was funded and made possible by a collaborative effort of PNC, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation and The Todd Fund, the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay, Chesapeake College, Downtown Cambridge and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.
“We hope that the mural will continue to bring joy to locals and visitors,” said Moran. She said the hospitality the duo received during the painting of the mural was remarkable.
At the time of the unveiling, the artists were painting a mural in Washington, D.C., coincidentally a mural of a heron, with murals in Virginia Beach and Colorado in their near future.
Asked when they were going to return to Cambridge and when they hoped to paint their next mural here, they responded with an enthusiastic, “Soon!”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
