“People donate incredible artwork, treasures, heirlooms and exotic pieces to us,” says Alex Handy, President of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Saints Peter and Paul Conference in Easton, “We’ve gathered it all together for this once-a-year sale.”
The Arts and Crafts Sale is being held as a fund raiser for St. Vincent de Paul to help support their food pantry as well as their financial assistance which they provide for needy families in Talbot County. Last year the Society provided $990,829 worth of food and $132,776 in financial assistance to those in need in the local community.
The sale will take place from 1-4 pm Thursday June 10 and Saturday June 12 at St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Dr., Easton. Visit their web site or call 410-770-4505 for further information.
