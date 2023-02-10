WYE MILLS — Olivia Kelley, a local Kent Island High School senior, will graduate in the spring of 2023. Like many students her age she has her eyes set on beginning classes at a local college in the fall. Unlike many kids her age, she is currently working in the field she will be pursuing after college.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.