WYE MILLS — Olivia Kelley, a local Kent Island High School senior, will graduate in the spring of 2023. Like many students her age she has her eyes set on beginning classes at a local college in the fall. Unlike many kids her age, she is currently working in the field she will be pursuing after college.
To further that goal, Kelley is working alongside local chef Kurt Peter of Chesapeake Chef Service. This is not your average high school job, though. Kelley began her journey into the world of culinary arts the way most people do, by cooking with and for her family. Her current path really took flight when she saw a display for the Culinary Program offered to high schoolers by Chesapeake College at her school’s job fair.
It piqued her interest so she followed up with Connie Dean, the liaison who matches students with the program at Chesapeake. The program itself consisted of several classes designed to help students prepare to fill positions in an internship program at local restaurants. Students are trained in knife skills, basic food preparation, some work with sauces, dressings, salads, soups and sandwiches. Once students have completed the coursework they are matched with a local business that supports the program — enter Chef Kurt Peter and Chesapeake Chef Service.
Peter is a graduate of a very similar program several years ago at Anne Arundel Community College. Called HCAT for short, aka Hotels, Culinary Arts and Tourism Institute, the Anne Arundel program offers both credit and non-credit courses to support Maryland’s largest private employer — the hospitality industry. Kelley has her sights set on entering the same program once she completes her degree at KIHS.
Chatting with Peter and Kelley revealed a surprising connection between them — as a student, Kelley is hoping to show other students that there is a different path to take when considering a job at a restaurant.
She said she started out like most of her peers working at local eateries as a server or hostess, something she says she categorically dislikes. Her coursework in the Chesapeake program gave her the skills she needed to stand out in the kitchen. Peter noted Olivia’s skills and maturity have improved on many levels since coming to Chesapeake Chef Service.
Likewise, Peter hopes to demonstrate that local restaurants can benefit greatly by becoming involved with this and similar programs. His goal in being involved and helping to promote these programs is to give back to the community and help local youths by providing alternatives outside of the classroom. If (future Chef) Kelley is any indication, it’s time and effort well spent!
On a typical day, Kelley arrives at the kitchen by 3 p.m. Since the business focuses mainly on private events, everyday brings different tasks and challenges. Her first task in the kitchen is to check the prep list for the next event. She chooses her own work based on items she has prepped in the past or at the direction of one of the other chefs.
Peter said Kelley has become a valuable member of his team and is capable of working on dishes, soups, etc. autonomously with little input from him or anyone else. Her training has taught her to look at a recipe, along with the number of servings needed, then to calculate amounts and prep the ingredients. “Most kids her age are washing dishes in the kitchen or working the front of the house, but Olivia is working alongside the chef,” Peter said, “her involvement in the Chesapeake program really helps her to stand-out in the kitchen.”
He continued, most local restaurants either don’t know about the kind of talent (like Kelley) that is available for internships, or are not willing to take a chance on someone with little or no experience. He is working to set that record straight.
Peter started his culinary journey with a penchant for farm/field to table. Growing up hunting and fishing on the Eastern Shore has heavily influenced his ability to pair local dishes with farm fresh ingredients or locally caught seafood.
He holds degrees in sports management and business, but he wanted to continue his education in the culinary field because he realized how much he loved applying his business degree in a more creative setting where he could serve people delicious creations. Once he completed his studies at Anne Arundel, Peter worked his way up through the ranks, starting at the Westin Hotel in Annapolis and eventually becoming the executive dhef.
While Kelley is planning to attend Anne Arundel and study in the HCAT program in the fall, her end goal is a bit different than Peter's. Kelley desires to focus more on the nutrition side of the business.
Her end goal is not yet completely in focus yet, and she has not ruled out continuing to work in the restaurant business in the meantime, but for the time being she is comfortable being a valued member of the team at Chesapeake Chef Service. From Peter’s perspective, he is happy to continue to guide her as a mentee, and looks forward to helping her to achieve whatever goals she sets for herself. Peter said he sees great potential in her future, regardless of the culinary path she chooses for herself.
If you know a local teen who is interested in following a similar path, you can find more information at Chesapeake College’s website (https://www.chesapeake.edu/continuing-education/culinaryhotelrestaurant) or through the Anne Arundel Community College website.
