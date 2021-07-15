Author Troy R. Smith recently self-published his latest book, “Symbolism of Truth: Love” through Lulu.
A news release said the Hughesville resident “dives deep into the scripture to lay bare the biblical meaning of love and help Christians better appreciate its depth and magnitude so that they may apply it fully in their own lives.”
The book is broken into five parts and begins with Smith’s analysis of the 16 components of love as laid out in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8. He defines the original Greek translation and compiles cohesive transparent compounds to determine what meaning may have been lost through modern interpretations. He then identifies 63 biblical proofs that demonstrate how God’s love informs his likeness and the identity of man in Christ, and how it allowed for humankind to reconcile its fall from grace.
Smith is the founder of a financial planning start-up and he and his wife also founded a nonprofit called “The Body” with the goal of providing food, shelter, health, education and career-planning services to the homeless.
He is also working on two other books, “Symbolism of Truth: Faith,” which is the second book of the series, and a Christian fiction novel called “Alignment.”
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I have been writing since I was about five, and I got started because of my love of words.
What inspires you to write?
Writing has always been a way for me to get thoughts out of my head. The feeling I get when I write keeps me motivated to continue.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Writing is not a career for me right now, but rather an enjoyable passion.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I don’t have a formal writing process. I normally will just sit down and begin writing whatever the Lord puts on my mind.
Who are some of your favorite
authors and why?
Quite honestly, the only book I actively read is the Bible and it influences everything I do.
What do you want readers to know about you?
God can turn anyone around if you open your heart to Him. I was in a downward spiral of drug and alcohol addiction with no visible way out. Once I hit rock bottom and looked up, all I could see was Jesus and His word reaching out for me. Once I began to study Him and His word, my mind began to change along with the world around me. It is possible.
Please include a brief description of your book.
Love is a fundamental force with tremendous power, but most of us don’t know what it means. We struggle to understand the difference between modern-day love and the type of love that Jesus references in the Bible. This book provides a thorough analysis of biblical love, explaining how the Bible describes the characteristics of love, along with a detailed interpretation of Hebrew and Greek words. Filled with motivational and inspirational Bible-based poems, the book includes a reference section so you can become familiar with where keywords are found in Scripture and how they are used. A biblical proofs section walks you through how mankind was created, what caused us to fall from the grace of God, how we were reconciled and restored, and what it takes to live and walk in the grace of God every day. After reading this book, you will have a full understanding of what Jesus meant when He spoke of love.
Please include an excerpt from the book.
Never Fail
Lying stretched out on the ground,
with my face pointed in death’s direction,
walking backward down the stairs,
writing the answer instead of the question.
Looking down instead of up,
turning the light switch off to try to see,
looking in the mirror yet wondering,
who is this looking back at me?
Driving from the passenger side,
stopping when the light is green,
washing in the sand and mud,
to try to remain clean.
Trying to use addition
when the equation says subtract,
trying to become abundant
while all I’m focused on is lack.
Sleep to stay awake.
Staying awake to try to sleep.
Trying to harvest the fruit in autumn
when the fruits not ripe until the spring.
Adding lemon instead of sugar,
trying to chew without your teeth,
going broad instead of narrow,
getting the bitter instead of sweet.
Making things complicated that are simple,
trying to separate to connect,
being rude to those around you
just to try to earn respect.
If you’re not focused on believing,
but only focused on what you can do,
the only question that remains is,
Is Christ really in you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.