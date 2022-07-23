Author R.J. Hinkemeyer recently published his novel “Sins of Stone” through Amazon.
The Dunkirk resident, who is an Army veteran and former federal official, grew up in Minnesota and before moving East.
He is also the author of the Minnesota Mystery series, which won several novel contests which were sponsored by the Maryland Writers Association.
He is also the author of the Maryland Mystery series, which includes “Shadows on the Soul,” which takes place in fictional Bay County south of Annapolis, and “Confessions of the Soul,” which is set on the Eastern Shore.
He used www.Bookformatting.com to help design the cover of “Sins of Stone,” which was selected as Book Cover of the Week when it was first published.
His book “Sins of Stone” can be found at www.amazon.com/Sins-of-Stone-Maryland-R-J-Hinkemeyer.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I had an older brother, Michael Hinkemeyer, who was a published author of mysteries, horror and romance novels. He encouraged me to write when I was in my teens. I had an independent study my senior year in college to write a novel, but I didn’t start writing in earnest until I retired from the federal government several years ago. I found it too difficult to concentrate on writing while I was working.
What inspires you to write?
Telling stories about principled individuals who confront the challenges that life brings their way, especially the struggle between good and evil.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Maybe a second career, but it is definitely more than a hobby. My nephew calls it a second act.
What kind of writing process do you use?
The mornings are the best time for me to write. After my early years of writing on legal pads, I now use the computer and have for years. I find that more efficient and definitely easier to edit and crosscheck my work.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Being an English major, I’ve read a lot, but I must say that Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood had a tremendous impact on my work from a crime perspective. Hemingway’s crisp, clean style greatly influenced my approach to writing. I’ve read a lot of Mary Higgins Clark, but Scott Turow is my favorite mystery author because of his sophisticated plots. I am currently reading several international authors including Jussi Adler-Olsen and Henning Mankell. Hampton Sides is my favorite non-fiction author who writes historical novels about military campaigns.
What are you working on now?
I plan to write a sequel to my Minnesota Mystery series that will pick up on the story line 50 years later. I also plan to write a fourth Maryland based mystery that will take place in Jug Bay during the pandemic.
Please include a brief description of your book
Investigative reporter, Mike Marsden, stumbles across a missing person’s case while covering cultural tensions in a small Maryland town. But as he investigates the rift between the growing Muslim community and the entrenched Christian town folk, he senses the someone is using the current controversy to cover up a secret that threatens not only the town, but the Catholic hierarchy as well.
Please include an excerpt from the book
“ALLAHU AKBAR”
Marsden stopped in his tracks.
He knew now what had caught his eye before.
Spray painted across the brick wall of the parish center was the simple Islamic prayer that had become a cry of hatred for some.
Marsden thought back to when he had first arrived at the church. Had Chief Eilers kept him away because of safety concerns or was he afraid of what Marsden might see? Or what anyone would see for that matter?
Maybe you could explain away the fire as an accident and claim that the pastor would eventually return when the storm subsided, but the apparent threat was out there for all to see in bright yellow colors.
Marsden snapped a picture of the graffiti with his cell phone.
He turned and headed back to the B&B wondering what the hell was going on in Stone Creek.
Welcome to the discussion.
