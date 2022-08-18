Author talk to benefit Dorchester Senior Meals Program

CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County is fortunate to have a strong agrarian history prominent since the 1700s and maintained throughout the centuries by families many still in place today. Local farmer, author and humorous storyteller Carlton Nabb has collected and preserved information about many of those families and their farming techniques in his recent book “Dorchester Farmers and Their Early Roots.” He will discuss the book and share stories at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Chesapeake Grove Intergenerational Center 108 Chesapeake St. in Cambridge.
This event is free, however monetary donations at the door are appreciated and will support the Dorchester Senior Meals Program and the Delmarva Community Services Food Pantry. In addition, Nabb’s book will be available for purchase.
Carlton Nabb is a sixth generation farmer on the property where he resides. Beginning as a dairy farmer he and his wife Mary and grandchildren now have an abundance of crops, with a fine sampling available to be found and purchased at the produce stand on their farm.
Accompanying Nabb during the talk will be Paul Clipper another local author and friend who assisted in the publishing process.
For more information about this and other programs at Chesapeake Grove call Mary Handley 443-521-3084 or email maryh@dcsdct.org.
