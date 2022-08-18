Author talk to benefit Dorchester Senior Meals Program

CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County is fortunate to have a strong agrarian history prominent since the 1700s and maintained throughout the centuries by families many still in place today. Local farmer, author and humorous storyteller Carlton Nabb has collected and preserved information about many of those families and their farming techniques in his recent book “Dorchester Farmers and Their Early Roots.” He will discuss the book and share stories at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Chesapeake Grove Intergenerational Center 108 Chesapeake St. in Cambridge.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.