CAMBRIDGE — Chesapeake Forum invites participants to travel the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway with Phillip Hesser, for a sweep through Dorchester as he looks for continuity and change in “Writing About Harriet Tubman’s Native Land — Is It Unchanged?”
The landscape has undergone changes over that time – the product of the technologies of farming, systems for transportation, and loss of marsh and coast to rising sea level and surging tides. Nonetheless, it is possible to see the landscape as virtually unchanged by applying historical imagination to scenes of continuity in the landscape.
Focusing on a few key locations in Harriet Tubman’s Dorchester County native land, Hesser, co-author (with Charlie Ewers) of “Harriet Tubman’s Eastern Shore – The Old Home Is Not There,” will show how those locations can be seen to be “virtually unchanged,” an imagined portal into Harriet Tubman’s time.
Choose Between Zoom class or recorded session, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Cost: $10.
Following a career in human rights and education in Africa and the United States, Hesser has taught at Salisbury University and Wor-Wic Community College and spends his time exploring the Delmarva past. He is the author of “What a River Says: Exploring the Blackwater River and Refuge,” Cambridge, MD: Friends of Blackwater, 2014 and “Harriet Tubman’s Eastern Shore: The Old Home Is Not There,” Columbia, SC: History Press, 2021.
