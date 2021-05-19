EASTON — The Avalon Foundation has launched a new Avalon Jazz Club to help promote the American music genre and bring more concerts and performances to the Shore.
The foundation is the parent organization of the Avalon Theatre and Stoltz Pavilion in Easton.
The new jazz club will focus on bringing concerts and other performance and engage musicians and students. The new effort officially launched May 15.
The Avalon already hosts the annual Monty Alexander Jazz Festival. Members of the effort and the Avalon Jazz Founders Club will have early access to the festival and other concert tickets.
“I want to thank the Avalon Jazz founders for supporting jazz in our community. Every single one of you. This event is what is going to propel our effort forward so I hope you all feel a real sense of ownership in what is going to unfold not just over the next several months but in the years to come. You are at the beginning of this so thank you,” said Al Bond, president and CEO of The Avalon Foundation.
Live music and entertainment venues where hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and all its associated shutdowns and restrictions. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has lifted statewide mask mandates and other COVID restrictions. That could help bring back more live concerts and events.
The Avalon received a $484,256 COVID relief grant from the state of Maryland in January. That was part of a $30 million COVID relief effort to help performing arts venues and independent movie theaters.
The Avalon also opened the new Stoltz Pavilion in November. The outdoor pavilion is in a parking lot adjacent to the Talbot Town Shopping Center in Easton. The venue hosts concerts and community events.
