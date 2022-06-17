Zaiden Jones, 4, Aubri McNamara, 5, Zy’mere Jones and Amira McNamara hit the Avalon Foundation’s carnival in Easton with their miniature poodle named Hazel. They are from Cambridge. The kids like funnel cake, spinning backwards and riding the airplane.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Ella Murphy, left, and her friend Maxine Poe Jensen enjoy some doughy, sugary funnel cake at the Avalon Foundation’s Fourth of July Carnival in Easton in 2021.
PHOTOS By TOM MCCALL
Simple sugar awaits the citrus hit of lemon juice. Lemonade always tastes best on a hot summer evening with a carnival going full tilt in Easton.
The Avalon Theatre’s Annual Carnival and 4th of July Celebration returns to the Easton starting June 24.
The Avalon’s annual event is sponsored by the town of Easton and runs through July 4 with Independence Day events.
Shaw’s Amusements Carnival operates rides and other operations for the Easton event. The carnival is on St. Michaels Road (Route 33) & Easton Parkway near Target.
The local carnival started in 1991 when residents looked to honor military veterans show served in the first U.S. war in Iraq. The Avalon Theatre took over management of the annual July 4th event in 2003.
