EASTERN SHORE — Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar brought back its annual wine bottle Christmas tree fundraiser and thanks to customers filling the tree with wine bottle purchases, $3,000 went to local causes at the end of January.
Ava’s Hospitality Group (AHG) — the group behind restaurants Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar; Theo’s Steaks, Sides & Spirits; and Hammy’s — set up a wine bottle Christmas tree at each of its three Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar locations in St. Michaels, Cambridge and Rehoboth. Customers ordering a bottle of wine for their tables saw their bottles decorate the tree and $5 go to local causes.
As Christmas Eve neared, the trees filled up until each spot was filled with a bottle, totaling 200 in each restaurant. AHG donated $1,000 from each tree; donations went to The St. Michaels Community Center from the Ava’s St. Michaels tree, Baywater Animal Rescue from the Ava’s Cambridge tree and The Delaware Humane Association from the Ava’s Rehoboth tree.
“The Wine Bottle Christmas Tree is one of our favorite traditions because our staff and customers have fun watching the tree fill up over the holiday season,” said AHG founder Chris Agharabi. “It makes that bottle of wine with lunch or dinner even more enjoyable.”
AHG opened its newest Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar in Rehoboth Beach in September. “As newcomers to the area, it was special to see Rehoboth wine lovers rally to fill our tree,” Agharabi said.
In the wake of this news, AHG announces it is opening a Hammy’s location in Rehoboth Beach in spring 2022. Like the original Hammy’s in St. Michaels, the new Hammy’s will serve over 30 different hamburgers and their signature decadent milkshakes for kids and adults.
(0) comments
