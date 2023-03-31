ST. MICHAELS — In honor of National Poetry Month, award-winning poet and eco-poetry teacher, Meredith Davies Hadaway, will present “Six Poems that Can Save the World” at noon on Monday April 3, at the St. Michaels branch of the Talbot County Free Library.
What is eco-poetry and why does it matter? Along with students in her eco-poetry workshop, Hadaway is exploring ways in which the arts, especially poetry, can facilitate attention, awareness and healing in an era of planetary peril.
Through close readings of poems by Wendell Berry, Mary Oliver and others, Hadaway will demonstrate how powerful messages of connection and resilience can fuel hearts, minds, and saving the planet. Hadaway has performed her own poetry in literary venues across the U.S. and in Ireland, where she combined poetry with Celtic harp.
Her three published collections include “At the Narrows,” winner of the 2015 Delmarva Book Award for Creative Writing, “The River is a Reason,” and “Fishing Secrets of the Dead.” Hadaway has received a Maryland Individual Artist Award, fellowships from the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, multiple Pushcart Nominations, and the “Green Mantle” from the Rachel Carson Landmark Alliance.
She holds an MFA in Poetry from Vermont College of Fine Arts and an MA in Psychology from Washington College. Hadaway is a certified therapeutic musician as well as a lecturer and teacher. She is currently the Sophie Kerr Poet-in-Residence at Washington College.
The Lunch & Learn Speakers series is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Coffee and dessert will be provided. For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call 410-745-5877.
