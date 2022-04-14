CAMBRIDGE — A 4-month-old “miracle” is home and doing well after a very serious illness and a widespread outpouring of support from the local community.
Spicer Ellis Hanes, known to all as “Baby Eli,” returned to his family home in Church Creek Monday, April 4, just before he turned 4 months old.
Eli’s mom Brooks Hanes said the baby’s battle with meningitis and the serious complications that arose from the infection started about two months ago with a 103 degree fever and three trips to the ER.
Test cultures results showed bacteria, and a wide-spectrum antibiotic was administered to combat the bacterial infection, but then seizures started.
A spinal tap confirmed the diagnosis of meningitis, and Eli was flown to University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore for treatment.
Hanes said the medical staff attending to Eli told her the late onset meningitis came from group B strep. “There’s no way to figure out where or how he got it,” Hanes said.
The inflammation from the infection in Eli’s brain and spinal cord led to the seizures.
The antibiotics Eli was given began to clear up the infection, but the seizures continued.
Eli was intubated on Feb. 5 in the hospital in Baltimore (on his mom’s birthday) in order to keep his airway open during the ongoing seizures.
He was then put into a medically induced coma in order to keep his brain activity at a minimum in an attempt to minimize the seizures.
Meanwhile, as word of his illness spread, the message “Pray for Eli” become a common sight on roadside signs in Dorchester and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore.
Numerous business marquis displayed the phrase, as did both homemade and professionally produced banners in the yards of well-wishers.
“We’d just really like to thank everyone for the support, prayers and donations,” Brooks Hanes said in an interview in early March, as it seemed like Eli might be on a path to recovery. “It truly means a lot to have our family, friends and community behind us!”
But that recovery was never certain, and as physicians tried to ease Eli out of the coma, the seizures would continue. By this time, the seizures were clinical and only detectable by EKG.
Eventually, the seizures subsided and Eli was brought of the coma, and then taken off of the ventilator.
Eli spent three weeks at Kennedy Krieger Institute under observation completing physical, occupational and speech therapy.
Baby Eli is now at home, seizure and fever free, and his physicians are confident that a small infection and two small bloods clots that are still present don’t pose a serious threat at this time, his mom said.
“The meningitis was bad,” Hanes said in an interview on April 6. “I don’t think anyone expected him to come out of the ICU.” After he did, she said she believes no one expected the kind of recovery Eli has made.
Eli is home with his mom and dad and his 3-year-old sister Olivia, eating and “acting like a normal 4-month-old.”
Of the support, Hanes said it was, “Something we didn’t expect.”
“It was very heartwarming, very surreal,” she said, “It meant a lot ... it helped us to keep going.”
“We’re thankful for everybody,” Hanes added. “I don’t know that he would be where he is without those prayers.
“He truly is our little miracle.”
