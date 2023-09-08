Minary’s Dream Alliance team members, friends and family offer support during the second annual Back to School Bash. Front row from left, Ebony Johnson, Christalyn Grandison, Chelsea Seals. Back, from left, Doncella Wilson, Tory Brown, Jasmine Robinson, Vanessa Holloway-Truxon, Paul Tue III, Andrea Seals, Susan Newton-Rhodes, Lamonte Cooke and Frank Rhodes.
CHESTERTOWN — Over 100 families came out late mast month to participate in Minary’s Dream Alliance, second Back to School Bash.
According to Program Director for the After School Program, Jasmine Robinson, it was like a revolving door that started at noon lasting until 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.
With food provided by Procolino’s and Phat Daddy’s BBQ, the event offered free haircuts and braided styles courtesy of Big Mixx’s and Angela Comegys, and this year, a video game truck. They also had a special raffle, corn hole and a bucket stackable game.
All of this was accompanied with music from DJ Uneek.
The admissions office at Washington College and the Starr Center for the American Experience was on site to hand out school supplies.
Robinson is ready for the new year, she said.
Her after school program is at Kent County Middle School starting in October, and the adolescent program, Club F.E.A.R., on Mondays, partnering with Recovery in Motion. Club F.E.A.R. — face everything and rise — serves students in not only Kent, but also Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Dorchester counties.
“The event was a great success,” shared the hosts on their social media pages, as they thanked all the sponsors, vendors, donors, barbers and beauticians who contributed their time, talent and resources “to ensure that youth and families had a fun afternoon in preparation for the new school year.”
Getting kids set for school is just a small part of the Chestertown non-profit’s mission. Founded in 2020, as a response to the many needs of youth and families in Kent County, Minary’s Dream offers programs and events year round. To learn more, visit them online at minarysdreamalliance.org
