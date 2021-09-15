DENTON — Back-to-school supplies were a bit different this year for 13-year-old Kylie.
Along with a day planner, an array of pens and a thick notebook, Kylie added what she calls a “COVID bag,” including extra face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and gloves.
“We kind of got a glimpse of how it will work from last year,” said Kylie of her middle school in Denton. “But that was with less than half the students. When we are all back, I don’t really know how many kids are going to be in each classroom? Or how to safely walk the halls and what about lunch?”
Kylie, like many across the country, spent the last school year in a virtual classroom interacting with other students and teachers only via a computer screen. Going back to in-person learning with potential restrictions only added to her anxiety.
“As students return to school, we are really seeing the extent of the stresses caused by the pandemic, virtual learning, and returning to in-person learning,” said Kevin Larson, a high school teacher on the Eastern Shore. “It is truly eye opening the load these children carried,” citing various home responsibilities, anxieties, struggles with mental health, and feeling isolated.
“Now add mask-wearing, learning how to socialize again, on top of learning, it will be challenging,” said Larson.
But parents can help prepare their children for what may be a tough transition.
“As parents endeavor to help their children cope with potential back-to-school anxiety,” Larson said, “I feel it is also my responsibility to help keep communication between school and family open and positive. I am giving my strongest effort to make phone calls to parents throughout the school year, offering support for all my students.”
Kylie’s mom, Alicia Martinez, always starts the year introducing herself to Kylie’s teachers and personally provides her contact information.
She makes sure her children wake up a little earlier in the morning, so she can have open communication with them about their day.
Also, she designates every Friday evening as family time. As Jehovah’s Witnesses, they look for practical Bible-based advice to help with any issues or concerns.
“I review how to display Christian qualities such as love, respect and patience. I also have role-playing sessions to listen to how Kylie would speak to her teachers and handle stressful or dangerous situations,” said Martinez. “This has helped Kylie feel confident about returning to school.”
While coronavirus variants have stoked pandemic anxieties, Martinez has endeavored not to overlook other challenges her children may face.
One of their favorite resources is jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses that is free to all. Topics like “What’s a Real Friend?”, “Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists,” and “Love Your Neighbor” are addressed there in a video series for young people that Kylie recommends to everyone.
“The website has some really cool and easy to understand information that has helped me prepare for back to school,” she said. “It is so inclusive! I share it with all my friends at school! I think every student will enjoy it and feel better about going back. They should really check it out!”
