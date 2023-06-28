DENTON — Color, community and creativity come together in the state-designated Arts and Entertainment District in downtown Denton. To take it up a notch Nicholas Tindall, executive director of the Caroline County Council of the Arts, gathered 14 artists to create banners that hang along Market Street.
Part of the goal is to foster creativity in the community, so along with the established artists, people as young as 3 got a chance to paint the back of the banners. A lot of people have a stake in these rubberized, gesso painted, weatherproof surfaces. Gesso primes the surface so the paint will adhere.
“Any time you can install pops of color around town with public art, I think it creates excitement and inspiration. You are promoting and supporting the artists that created it. Our hope is that people will come to town to see the banners as a tourist destination. Denton is an enjoyable, pleasant town to walk through. Hopefully as you go to see all the banners you will stop over at an establishment for a bite, a drink or some shopping. You can check out the art here at the Foundry,” Tindall said.
Tara Hill-Coursey, county tourism manager, said, “Projects like this are what we call wayfinder tools. They help people find the downtown. It beautifies the spaces, which turns on the tourists. This turns into dollars.”
Tindall, like many artists, got his inspiration from other art-based community projects.
“Other towns have set a precedent, like Easton, St. Michaels and Chestertown. I had a chance to participate in the Arts in Easton banner program over a couple of years as an artist and volunteer hanging and auctioning the banners. So, I had a pretty good idea of how it all works. I used what I learned to bring it to Denton,” Tindall said.
He explained there is a five-year plan for Denton Artsway, the Arts and Entertainment District, which receives funding from the Maryland State Arts Council. Part of that plan includes the banner project. The Denton Town Council has been very supportive of the community project.
“As soon as the banners were painted and ready to hang, we delivered them, and the town jumped right on it and hung them. They were really great to work with,” he said.
It is a technical challenge to create something durable that can withstand the elements.
“It took us a month or two to track down a company that sold that type of material and could make the banners for us. It is rubberized canvas. So it still has the texture like a canvas would. It doesn’t have linen that would absorb moisture. They turned out perfect. We recommended that the artists use gesso to prime them and use acrylic, oil, spray paint or paint markers. Water colors, not so much. Once the banners were painted, we collected them and coated them with an outdoor, durable polyurethane. I brushed it on to get it thicker,” Tindall said.
The 14 banners were created by people across Caroline County and beyond.
“The artists were not just from Denton, but from Caroline County. There is one from Talbot and another from Kent. We are really excited about the local talent and how it pulls in friends from surrounding counties. They painted one side of the banners. For the other side we invited the community to participate. We did a community paint day in April. So kids and parents and grandparents came out. We took a couple of banners to North Caroline High and Colonel Richardson High, and those arts students helped us out. They really turned out great. When everyone is involved, you are fulfilling the mission of spreading the arts,” Tindall said.
The banners will hang from May to September, and then on Sept. 16, the Caroline County Arts Council is planning an auction.
“This day also coincides with a plein air paint day that we are having in town. It will start out as a silent auction, and then the banners with the top 10 highest bids will go to individual auctions. The proceeds will mostly go to the artists. A portion will go back to the Denton Artsway so we can reinvest that back in the program for next year. At some point I could see us doing 20 or 25 banners. We need to gage the interest,” Tindall said.
Although the banners hang in Denton, the goal was to include everyone across the county. He would even like it if other towns adopted this template. Denton is currently home to the only arts and entertainment district in Caroline County. Tindall said he would even like to help other towns, like Ridgely, Preston and Greensboro to get started.
The 14 artists who participated this year are: Nicholas Tindall, Sean Parker, Robert “Bob” Manning, Lynn Cegelski, Nancy Thomas, Kara Greene, Mary Elizabeth Atwood, Joanne Gelles, Nancy Minahan, Laurel Orendorf, Victoria Donovan, a Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore representative, Rose Jeon and Stephanie Geib.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.