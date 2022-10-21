Cindy Ringgold Johnson, Old Kent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Tom Insley, Maryland Society Sons of the American Revolution, stand behind the grave of their American Patriot ancestor, Richard Bradshaw, in a Smith Island church graveyard.
Representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution from the Samuel Chase Chapter, the Nanticoke Chapter, the Old Kent Chapter, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chapter participated in the commemoration and grave marking along with members of several local historical societies attended the commemoration of the Battle of the Barges.
Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution representatives marked the graves of three Revolutionary War Patriots buried on Smith Island.
SMITH ISLAND — The Captain John Smoot Chapter, Maryland Society Sons of the American Revolution, recently hosted a commemoration of the Revolutionary War Battle of the Barges, also known as the Battle of Kedges Straits, with a ceremony in Tangier Sound followed by the marking of the graves of three Revolutionary War Patriots in Smith Island graveyards.
The battle between Maryland Navy barges, augmented with Virginia militia from Onancock, Virginia, and British and Loyalist barges reportedly resulted in 26 deaths. The November 1782 battle took place a year after British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown and was indicative of the threat to Eastern Shore communities throughout the Revolutionary War.
Troy Nowak of the Maryland Maritime Archeology Program presented the history of the battle at the Smith Island Cultural Center. Several of the American barges were crewed by men from Dorchester County.
