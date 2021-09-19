STEVENSVILLE — The Bay Bridge Cove community hosted a reception Aug. 26 for organizations to present their needs to the community, highlighting opportunities to volunteer and to donate to them.

The event was one of numerous receptions the Bay Bridge Cove Social Committee has hosted for the new 55+ community. The community, located directly across Maryland Route 8 from the Bay Bridge Airport, currently has almost 200 of the homes occupied, with another 80 homes to be completed and sold in the coming months which will cap the development.

Among the groups represented were Chesterwye, Kent Island Federation of Arts, Talisman Therapeutic Riding, Haven Ministries, Church Hill Theater, Queen Anne’s County Library, and Anne Arundel Medical Center. The event was held in the community’s club house.

