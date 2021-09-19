Rachel Poad, left, and Amy Poad meet with Chesterywe Executive Director Debra Langseth during a volunteer recruiting gathering held at Bay Bridge Cove in Stevensville. Many local organizations and charities attended explaining to Bay Bridge Cove residents their needs and how residents can help out.
Bay Bridge Cove resident John Von Kleeck, left, meets Kent Island Federation of the Arts past presidents Georgette Toews and Judy Wolgast Friday evening, Aug. 20, during a social gathering of local organizations and charities that are seeking volunteers. The event was held inside the club house at Bay Bridge Cove.
Chesterwye Executive Director Debra Langseth, left, meets with Bay Bridge Cove residents in Stevensville, during a social gathering held at the community club house to explain needs of local organizations and charities that need volunteer help. Chesterwye was one of numerous local organizations that provided such information, Friday evening, August 20.
Representing Haven Ministries, Taryn Chase answers questions about the need for volunteers to help provide services to people in need in Queen Anne’s County. Haven Ministries currently provides a homeless shelter, food and employment guidance. They also have a used furniture warehouse and used clothing store that help provide funds for their services.
Church Hill Theatre is represented at a social gathering held at Bay Bridge Cove in Stevensville, Friday evening, Aug. 20, to provide community residents with information encouraging volunteering to help them. Shown are CHT volunteer Kathy Jones, left, with theater business manager Kendall Chaires.
The front of the Bay Bridge Cove Club House in Stevensville. The newly constructed club house includes social areas and a large outdoor community swimming pool for residents. Friday evening, Aug. 20, the BBC social committee held a gathering of local organizations and charities encouraging residents to volunteer.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Queen Anne’s County Library Director Janet Salazaar provides information to residents of Bay Bridge Cove in Stevensville.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Talisman Therapeutic Riding Development Director Elaine Studley provides information to resident during the social gathering enlisting volunteers at Bay Bridge Cove in Stevensville.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Some of the Bay Bridge Cove residents who attended the community social gathering of local organizations and charities: Caleb McNiece, Bob Sullivan, Kitty Reiser, Mark Armstrong and John Von Kleeck.
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Brianna McFadden Walsh, director of giving at Anne Arundel Medical Center, explains how residents of Bay Bridge Cove can help.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
STEVENSVILLE — The Bay Bridge Cove community hosted a reception Aug. 26 for organizations to present their needs to the community, highlighting opportunities to volunteer and to donate to them.
The event was one of numerous receptions the Bay Bridge Cove Social Committee has hosted for the new 55+ community. The community, located directly across Maryland Route 8 from the Bay Bridge Airport, currently has almost 200 of the homes occupied, with another 80 homes to be completed and sold in the coming months which will cap the development.
Among the groups represented were Chesterwye, Kent Island Federation of Arts, Talisman Therapeutic Riding, Haven Ministries, Church Hill Theater, Queen Anne’s County Library, and Anne Arundel Medical Center. The event was held in the community’s club house.
