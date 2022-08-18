EASTON — The Bay Country Chorus was founded in 1995. The chorus is the Easton chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Since its founding, the chorus has been an all-male group providing entertainment throughout the four Mid-Shore counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Talbot.
Recently the Barbershop Harmony Society voted to allow women to become full time members. Previously they had been associate members. What has developed with that change has been a number of mixed choruses where men and women sing together in four-part harmony.
The chorus went through a change when former director Roni Gapetz passed away rather suddenly. The chorus was fortunate to find Lesley Aaron who has a background in singing with and directing a barbershop group in Florida. She started in mid-March as the new director. With Aaron now on board, the group decided it would be a good time to create a mixed chorus. The group now has two female members and is seeking more. Of course, men who like to sing are certainly welcome.
The chorus’ primary audience are seniors on the Mid-Shore who reside in senior living communities, in assisted living venues, or in facilities providing rehabilitation services or helping those dealing with dementia. Members say rewards come from seeing the smiles on the faces of those in the audience when they recognize a particular song and sing along. The chorus also performs at other venues including libraries and celebrations.
By expanding the group and adding women’s voices the chorus will be able to increase the number and variety of its repertoire. The chorus rehearses on most Monday evenings at Brooklets Place, the Talbot County Senior Center, at 400 Brooklets Ave. in Easton. Rehearsals begin at 6:15 snd last until 8:15 p.m.
