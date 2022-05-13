EASTON — The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS). Since 1990, the men of the chorus have been entertaining throughout the Mid-Shore of Maryland. Our principal audience has been the many seniors in our community who are often unable to attend live musical performances — so Bay Country Chorus brings the music to them.
In 2018 BHS opened the membership to women of all ages. With a dynamic and energetic new director, the chorus has decided to invite ladies to join and create a mixed chorus. The Bay Country Chorus will continue to provide entertainment throughout the Mid-Shore. New membership helps the chorus to continue this important work in bringing live music to those in senior living facilities, those in venues dealing with dementia, or those in rehab, and to expand our performances. Men of all ages who like to sing are also invited to take a look at the chorus.
An open house will be held on Monday, May 16 starting at 6:45 p.m. at Brookletts Place, the Talbot County Senior Center at 400 Brookletts Ave. in Easton. Light refreshments will be served. An introduction to singing four-part harmony will be provided and questions will be answered. For information or to register please contact John Crovo, current president, at 410-820-4761, or jcrovo@goeaston.net.
