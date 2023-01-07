ST. MICHAELS — The Bay Country Chorus and the Talbot County Free Library are joining forces in providing the community with a performance that will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at the St. Michaels Library.
The Bay Country Chorus is the Easton Maryland Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society which is one of the largest singing groups in the world. The chapter was founded in 1995 and has been entertaining citizens throughout the Mid-Shore for over 25 years.
They sing at senior living facilities, and at venues where citizens are in rehab or may be dealing with dementia. Many of these special citizens cannot get out and enjoy live music, so they bring the music to them.
Prior to the pandemic and in their last full year of singing, the chorus made 17 appearances which included singing the national anthem at a Delmarva Shorebirds game; and a performance at the 100th anniversary of the Anglican diocese of the Eastern Shore. The chorus has also entertained wounded warriors at Bethesda Naval Medical Center and at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Recently the Barbershop Harmony Society invited women to join the society as full-time members. The chorus embraced this concept and is now working toward developing a mixed chorus where men and women sing together in harmony.
The chorus is self-sustaining. It depends on grants from several local organizations, and on two major fundraisers held each year. The work is quite rewarding to the members of the group and brings joy to those it entertains.
Lesley Aaron accepted the role of musical director of the Bay Country Chorus in mid-March.
She holds degrees in music and voice from Towson University and has led a barbershop chorus in Florida. She is also an accomplished director having directed the singing of the Messiah while in Florida.
The Talbot County Free Library is very excited to host this program and would like to have the Bay Country Chorus come back for a future event.
“The Bay Country Chorus holds a special place in the hearts of Talbot County residents, and it is truly an honor that they chose to collaborate with the library in hosting this program,” said Dana Newman, Talbot County Free Library director. “We are very happy with what is ahead in the New year.”
For more information, visit www.tcfl.org.
