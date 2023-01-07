Bay Country Chorus

The Bay Country Chorus will perform at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the St. Michaels Branch of the Talbot County Free Library.

ST. MICHAELS — The Bay Country Chorus and the Talbot County Free Library are joining forces in providing the community with a performance that will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at the St. Michaels Library.

