EASTON — Bayshore Iris Society, an affiliate of the American Iris Society, will hold its 8th annual Spring Iris Show, “The Beauty of Irises,” on Saturday, May 6, at the Talbot County Free Library, 100 West Dover St., Easton. The Iris Show, which will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m., is an American Iris Society accredited show.
There are thousands of different irises that are named and registered with the American Iris Society, with about 1,000 new introductions each year. Local gardeners will be showing off a variety of irises currently in bloom on the Eastern Shore.
Bayshore Iris Society welcomes gardeners from across the Bay or other states to exhibit at this show. Anyone (except judges and their families) may enter named iris in the show if they bring their cut, blooming iris stalks to the show between 9 and 10:15 a.m. May 6 to the Talbot County Free Library. Members of the Bayshore Iris Society will be on hand to help enter public entries.
Selecting a good specimen includes choosing a stalk that has well-balanced branching of flower buds with at least one open, fresh flower. Cut the stalk off at just above ground level with a sharp, clean knife; place the iris cutting in water and transport to the Talbot County Free Library. A container will be provided at the show to pose your specimens and members will be happy to assist you. If you don’t know the name of your irises, bring them to the show as our members might be able to help with identification. Arrive as early as possible.
To promote Bayshore Iris Society and the growing and enjoyment of irises on the Eastern Shore, Iris Show attendees may sign up to join the Bayshore Iris Society for $10 annual membership. Membership applications for the Bayshore Iris Society will be at the Iris Show.
The Bayshore Iris Society meets monthly, usually on the third Wednesday in the Easton area. Members learn how to successfully grow and show irises, maintain our public Iris Gardens and enjoy guest speakers. Members also share information on the latest growing iris trend, Reblooming Iris, that can bloom from spring with repeat performance blooming through the fall.
