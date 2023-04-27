EASTON — Bayshore Iris Society, an affiliate of the American Iris Society, will hold its 8th annual Spring Iris Show, “The Beauty of Irises,” on Saturday, May 6, at the Talbot County Free Library, 100 West Dover St., Easton. The Iris Show, which will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m., is an American Iris Society accredited show.

