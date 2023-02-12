OCEAN PINES — Sharon Murdoch, school librarian at Bayside Elementary School on Kent Island, has been named a finalist for the 2023 Maryland School Librarian of the Year Award.
Maryland Association of School Librarians announced the 44 nominees, and 14 finalists, on Feb. 8. The award honors a school librarian for exemplary service and outstanding achievements in the field of school library media. The recipient of the award will be announced at the Maryland Association of School Librarians Conference in Linthicum on April 15.
To be considered for this award, nominees met the basic eligibility requirements, including being a current member of MASL, a Certified School Librarian, actively serving as a school librarian in a public, private, or independent school in Maryland that serves any students in grades PreK-12, and serving in the same role/position for three or more years.
The recipient of the 2023 Maryland School Librarian of the Year award will receive a plaque and complimentary registration to MASL’s 2024 Conference provided by MASL. The recipient will also receive a variety of prizes from sponsors. Finalists will receive plaques.
In addition to Murdoch, finalists include:
Meaghan Axel, Worcester County, Snow Hill Elementary School
Christy Batelka, Howard County, Ellicott Mills Middle School
Jacob Gerding, Charles County, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School
Meredith Hickman, Montgomery County, Seven Locks Elementary School
Sheri Massey, Montgomery County, Cabin John Middle School
Margaret Miller, Carroll County, Runnymede Elementary School
Stacey Nunn, Baltimore County, Winand Elementary School,
Kimberly Patterson, Baltimore City, The Empowerment Academy
Delena Penn, Baltimore City, The Stadium School
Valerie Pozzuto-Pfister, Washington County, Smithsburg Middle School
Jennifer Richards, Anne Arundel County, Jacobsville Elementary School
Claire Ring, Harford County, Fallston Middle School
Michael Stencil, Carroll County, East Middle School
The general purpose of MASL is the improvement of teaching and learning in Maryland by bringing together individuals who are engaged in the field of school library media and information studies. MASL achieves the general purpose by working toward developing a lifelong love of reading among students in Maryland, developing skills and promoting excellence in print and nonprint media production among students in Maryland, and promoting and providing for the professional development of its members.
