CAMBRIDGE — As part of their Brovember campaign, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore, Inc. is happy to highlight Dorchester County Big Brother Kris Dawson.
Dawson became a mentor to help a child through difficult times so they would not have to do it alone. He has been matched with his Little Brother since 2019. While Dawson has an active family, he always finds time to spend with his Little Brother and helps to inspire him to become a strong, confident young man.
The Little Brother’s mother said, “I really like having Kris mentor my son, I don’t think he would have connected as well with someone else.”
Dawson had this message to share with those thinking about mentoring, “I’ve been mentoring the same young man for two years. He’s been really great, and I can’t think of why anybody wouldn’t want to be a Big Brother. If you want to make a difference in a child’s life being a Big Brother is the best way it can be done.”
BBBSES is in need of more male mentors like Dawson, as 60% of children waiting for a mentor are boys who could use a positive male role-model in their life.
BBBSES is an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. BBBSES is a non-profit providing free mentoring services to children ages 6 to 16 in all nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. BBBS has served the Eastern Shore since 1982.
BBBSES depends on community involvement to enhance match experiences. To learn more about volunteering or to enroll a child go to www.shorebiglittle.org or call 410-543-2447.
