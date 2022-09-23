EASTON — Your hands tell the story of your life, and perhaps your future. Dazzle your friends by learning the basics of palm reading with Chesapeake Forum’s “Fortune Telling Fun: Be a Palm Reader” on Sept. 28. Just imagine, this year you’ll be able to dress up as a fortune teller for Halloween and really tell fortunes.
In this class you’ll learn what the shape of the hands and fingers indicate. You’ll learn how to interpret the lines and the marks on them, too. With those basics to guide your own observational powers, you will be able to sketch a person’s path and personality. You’ll learn what the most common questions are, where to look for the answers, and how to make it fun for everyone. The class will be light and positive.
Handouts will remind you of the details so you can practice at home, but all signs point to the fact that you could be a real fortune teller in time for Halloween.
Instructor Suzanne Sanders earned a B.A. in Humanities from Johns Hopkins because, hey, somebody has to balance out all those pre-med students. She has worked as a journalist, bartender, metaphysical manager, poet, full-tilt mom and Russian translator.
“Fortune Telling Fun: Be a Palm Reader” will be offered in-person from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Easton Family YMCA on Peachblossom (no recording). Cost: $15. To register for this or other Chesapeake Forum classes, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org. Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education opportunities to the Eastern Shore.
