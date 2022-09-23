Chesapeake Forum

Suzanne Sanders will teach a class, “Fortune Telling Fun: Be a Palm Reader,” on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

EASTON — Your hands tell the story of your life, and perhaps your future. Dazzle your friends by learning the basics of palm reading with Chesapeake Forum’s “Fortune Telling Fun: Be a Palm Reader” on Sept. 28. Just imagine, this year you’ll be able to dress up as a fortune teller for Halloween and really tell fortunes.

