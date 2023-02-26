HENDERSON — Jake and Vickie Sizemore, owners of Belly Bustin Grill food trailer, hosted their annual Holiday for Hospice event Dec. 17 to benefit Compass. They raised over $11,000 to support Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout the Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Holiday for Hospice is an annual event that Jake and Vickie host and prepare for it all year around. Throughout the evening guests had a variety of opportunities to support the cause including a live auction and a 50/50 raffle.
This event was inspired by Jake and Vickie’s own experience with hospice. In 2017, Jake’s mother passed away under the hospice services of the Gilchrist Center in Howard County. Touched by the amazing dedication of the hospice nurse, the Sizemores wanted to find a way to give back to the organization that served their family. Every year they would host a Christmas party and decided to put out donation jars for hospice. Over the years the event grew and grew along with the generosity of their family, friends and local businesses.
Starting in 2021, the Sizemores decided they wanted Holiday for Hospice to benefit Compass, as it is the hospice provider in Caroline County, where they live. In 2022, their goal for the event was to raise $5,000, but through donations and support from the community they raised over $11,000. During the event Randy Ridgley, with Ridgley Auction Services, ran the live auction that boasted a variety of different items and gift baskets. The highest bid item from the auction was a beautiful, hand carved duck decoy donated by Chris Martin. Throughout the event 50/50 raffle tickets were sold. Brian Wood, with Lifetime Drilling, was the lucky winner of the raffle and generously donated his winnings back to the cause.
This year’s event would not have been possible with out the support of the event staff, sponsors, and those individuals and businesses that donated items.
This is an annual event that is hosted in December each year. To support this event through donations or helping with planning, contact Vickie Sizemore at 443-277-5007 or ctyconcessions@aol.com.
Compass said in a new release it is incredibly grateful for the support received from Holiday for Hospice. “The Sizemore’s generosity truly exemplifies community. We are honored to have been chosen as recipients of their kindness, and this will allow us to continue our important mission,” Compass wrote.
