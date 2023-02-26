Holiday for Hospice

Jake and Vickie Sizemore present Compass with a giant check for more than $11,000 to support hospice care.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HENDERSON — Jake and Vickie Sizemore, owners of Belly Bustin Grill food trailer, hosted their annual Holiday for Hospice event Dec. 17 to benefit Compass. They raised over $11,000 to support Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout the Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Holiday for Hospice is an annual event that Jake and Vickie host and prepare for it all year around. Throughout the evening guests had a variety of opportunities to support the cause including a live auction and a 50/50 raffle.

