RIDGELY – The Benedictine Foundation held its annual Spring Gala fundraiser, themed “An Evening In Casablanca,” on Saturday, May 6, for the first time at the Trident Aircraft Hangar in Easton catered by Momma Maria’s. The new location will allow Benedictine to grow its fundraiser and expand its outreach into the Easton community, organizers said.

  

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.