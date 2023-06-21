RIDGELY – The Benedictine Foundation held its annual Spring Gala fundraiser, themed “An Evening In Casablanca,” on Saturday, May 6, for the first time at the Trident Aircraft Hangar in Easton catered by Momma Maria’s. The new location will allow Benedictine to grow its fundraiser and expand its outreach into the Easton community, organizers said.
The “Dignity of Work” video was premiered and community awards were presented at the celebratory gathering of Benedictine’s supporters, families, friends and community members. The fundraiser benefits the children and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism that Benedictine supports.
“For me, the Gala is an opportunity to celebrate Benedictine’s mission and values and to thank those that support us,” said Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans. “It was a highlight of the evening to view the ‘Dignity of Work’ video and see how Benedictine positively impacts the lives of those we serve. Showcasing our community partners and our families in these stories truly emphasizes that we cannot achieve our goals alone. The evening was made even more special by celebrating in such a unique space!”
The “Dignity of Work” video shared a handful of stories about the amazing work being done by Benedictine’s students and adults working in the community. Beneditine gave thanks to Tenchi in Greensboro where a student of Benedictine, Ben, can be found creating new smoothie recipes; St. Michael’s Inn, which employs supported adult Emily, who always has a welcoming smile for guests; Dixon Valve, where another Benedictine student, David, assists with production and brings joy to the workplace; Chesapeake Graphics where Nick’s ability with math helps the organization to stay on target; and Hog Neck Golf Course that employees two of Benedictine’s supported adults – Nicky, who enjoys fulfilling requests, and Joey, who’s a hard worker and wants to always learn new things.
Several awards were also presented during the evening. Spud Blake, the founder of the Chrome City Ride fundraiser, was presented with the Cornerstone Award, which acknowledges an individual who demonstrates a steadfast commitment and remarkable generosity to Benedictine.
“I am grateful and humbled by receiving this award, but it goes to all the committee members that had the vision to see what Chrome City could do. Not only does the event raise funds and bring awareness to Benedictine’s mission of helping children and adults with developmental disabilities achieve their greatest potential – but, more importantly, it brings joy and excitement to the students and adults as they see the motorcycles and cars ride down the lane on the campus in Ridgely,” he said.
Blake was presented the award by Charley Mills, president of the Board of Trustees. This event has raised more than $2 million in support of Benedictine since its inception 20 years ago.
The new Heart of Benedictine Award was first announced at last year’s gala to be given in honor of Sister Mary Agnes. The recipient embodies the qualities of love and dedication of service that Sister has demonstrated over her many years with Benedictine. Chosen by Benedictine’s executive director, this year’s first award was given posthumously to Beth Mathis, who worked as Benedictine’s adult services director. The award was accepted on behalf of Mathis’ family by a dear friend, Kate LaMotte.
“Beth was a passionate advocate for people with developmental disabilities and believed in equity for those she supported to have access to meaningful work, to be able to experience meaningful relationships, and to live a life with dignity. Benedictine sparked a fire in her that was amazing to see, and we can say beyond certainty that she loved working at Benedictine from the truest part of her heart,” LaMotte said, adding that all of those touched by Mathis’ passion and dedication know that she is truly deserving of receiving this honor.
Sharon Walbert, adult services residential house sounselor, was this year’s Sister Jeannette recipient. Walbert was presented the award in a celebratory luncheon earlier this year and recognized at the gala. Scott Evans spoke of her numerous accolades and years of service at Benedictine.
“Sharon has committed her life to helping others. She works tirelessly to provide those she supports with opportunities to increase their skills, be involved in the community, stay connected with their families, and be as independent as possible,” Evans said.
“It was a terrific evening,” said Margaret Madded, Benedictine Board of Directors president and senior vice president and corporate secretary for Pfizer. “The gathering of family, friends, and community members to celebrate accomplishments and raise funds for Benedictine’s students and supported adults was truly inspirational. Thank you to everyone who supported the event and made the evening a success!”
She said many sponsors and business partners helped make “An Evening In Casablanca” a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.