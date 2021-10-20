RIDGELY — Benedictine hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 13, to celebrate the newest editions to the accessible playground on the Ridgely campus and all who made these upgrades possible.
Benedictine began planning for this multi-phased playground project 10 years ago in an effort to meet the changing physical and developmental needs of its students. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore provided generous financial assistance for phase 1, which included removing outdated, inaccessible equipment and replacing it with bright, accessible components. As Benedictine has continued to evolve and grow in size over the past decade, additional donor support has enabled the organization to transform the playground in a more comprehensive way. The recently added phase 2 components will provide increased accessibility and inclusivity. More importantly, these additions will accommodate the unique challenges of both current and future students.
Attendees of the ribbon cutting ceremony included donors, parents, community members, Benedictine leadership and staff members. Also in attendance were Secretary of the Maryland Department of Disabilities Carol Beatty and Caroline County Commissioners Larry Porter and Dan Franklin, and Senator Adelaide Eckardt joined Benedictine for the reception.
Benedictine’s Chief Advancement Officer Claudia Cunningham offered words of welcome at the start of the ceremony, and Executive Director Scott Evans spoke about the decade-long project, acknowledging the donors and staff members who made it possible. Education Director Julie Hickey spoke about the impact the new playground would have — not only on Benedictine’s student population, but also on their families and the other individuals supported by the organization. Adaptive Physical Education Teacher Brett Rhodes and Physical Therapist Haley Miner were largely responsible for the playground’s layout and design. Miner described how the new equipment will accommodate the varying physical and developmental needs of Benedictine students, and allow children to play together, despite differences in their abilities.
Lead donors John Johnson and Denise Kaczmarczyk of Lewes, Delaware, helped Evans cut the ribbon to mark the unveiling of the new playground. Johnson and Kaczmarczyk generously contributed $40,000 to facilitate the completion of phase 2, and prior to the event, they committed an additional $150,000 for the completion of the final phase next spring.
Other donors and contributors included the Maryland State Department of Education, which awarded grant funds from Maryland’s Non-Public Aging Schools Program in 2019; Danny’s Lawn Care & Landscaping, LLC, a Ridgely-based company that provided and installed the woo
fiber mulch base; Chaney Enterprises, which donated and delivered 15 tons of recycled concrete; the Mary and Daniel Loughran Foundation, Inc.; the Nora Roberts Foundation; and the Grasonville VFW Post 746
After the ceremony, guests joined Executive Director Scott Evans in Heritage Hall for light refreshments. Evans again offered his gratitude and unveiled Benedictine’s “Transforming a Campus to Transform Lives” plan, which includes converting the convent space on campus into a new residential wing for Benedictine School students.
If you wish to support Benedictine’s mission and campus transformation plans, please visit www.benschool.org and click “Donate.”
