Benedictine

Denise Kaczmarczyk and John Johnson are shown earlier this fall at the Benedictine School playground to see new equipment and safety features that were funded by their donation.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — The Benedictine Foundation raised over $150,000 on Giving Tuesday through the support of numerous donors. Denise Kaczmarczyk and John Johnson longtime Benedictine supporters matched what was raised with a donation of $75,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.