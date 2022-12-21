Benedictine

Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans poses with, from left, Janine M. Lis, marketing and communications manager; Claudia Cunningham, chief advancement officer; and Caroline Bauerle, director of development, at the Rural Impacts Awards Ceremony held at the Kent Island Resort in Stevensville.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Benedictine was awarded a 2022 Rural Impact Award for Outstanding Rural Community Development. This award is presented by the Rural Maryland Council, which serves as the State’s federally designated rural development council and advocates for the interests of rural Maryland. Through their work they recognize individuals and organizations that have performed extraordinary acts of service to communities throughout rural Maryland. 

