Benedictine’s Chrome City fundraiser set for July 30

The Chrome City Ride fundraiser will take place on Sunday, July 30, at Benedictine’s school campus in Ridgely. Motorcycles, hot rods, classic and custom cars are all welcome.

RIDGELY — Marking its 21st year, the Benedictine Foundation Chrome City Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, July 30. Known as one of the largest rides in Maryland, this annual event draws more than a 1,000 riders and brings together over 2,000 people to Benedictine’s Ridgely campus in support of its mission.

  

