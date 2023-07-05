Benedictine’s Chrome City fundraiser set for July 30

RIDGELY — Marking its 21st year, the Benedictine Foundation Chrome City Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, July 30. Known as one of the largest rides in Maryland, this annual event draws more than a 1,000 riders and brings together over 2,000 people to Benedictine’s Ridgely campus in support of its mission.
“Chrome City has always been an event that our students and adults look forward to every year. But what makes this event more special is that it gives the community, that extends well beyond our Eastern Shore region, the opportunity to join us on campus to support our mission,” said Benedictine Executive Director Scott Evans.
Motorcycles, hot rods, classic and custom cars are all invited to participate. Everyone that registers will receive an official Chrome City T-shirt, lunch from Famous Dave’s and a day of fun and entertainment with door prizes, car contests, live music and more. Don’t have a classic car or motorcycle – you can still join the festivities.
Please note that this will not be an escorted ride this year. We encourage friends and families to gather together to ride to Benedictine. Day-of registration locations this year will be at the Outback Steakhouse in Annapolis (9 to 10 a.m.) and at the Benedictine campus in Ridgely (9:30 to 11 a.m.). Participates are encouraged to register online prior to the event for a discounted fee of $35. You can register online or call 410-634-2292. Event takes place on the Benedictine campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you are interested in sponsoring Chrome City, please contact Benedictine by July 14th to ensure that your name/logo is on the official Chrome City t-shirt. Sponsorships can be found HERE or contact Ashley Downes at Ashley.downes@benschool.org or call 410-634-2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.
