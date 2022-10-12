Benedictine students remember the heroes of 9/11

RIDGELY – Students at Benedictine, a regional service provider for children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism, sent packages of letters and pictures to fire and police departments in New York City and Washington, D.C., in honor of all the heroes of 9/11.
Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., Cadet Roseburrow said, “Benedictine is a great place! Our officers would love that,” in hearing what Benedictine planned to do.
Upon receiving the package from Benedictine at the City of New York Police Department, Deputy Inspector Craig Contrera stated, “On behalf of the New York City Police Department, thank you for forwarding the letters and drawings from your students. I would also like to thank your students for citing the bravery and service of our police officers during the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.”
Katherine Fizhugh, a Benedictine school teacher for five years, was the inspiration behind this idea. “I realized that my students were not alive when the 9/11 attack occurred, and I wanted to teach them such an important part of our history. I also teach my students about being kind, and I thought sending letters of thanks and coloring pages to our first responders in New York and Washington, D.C., would be a nice way to show our support. I invited the whole school to participate in this random act of kindness,” said Fizhugh.
Fitzhugh’s class, called Functional Academics, focuses on academics related to life skills such as money, reading comprehension, typing and social skills. ”I love the teamwork and support that is offered here at Benedictine and the opportunities our students are given. We are like a family,” she said.
For more information on Benedictine and the programs and services it offers children and adults with developmental disabilities, visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org. To find out how you can support Benedictine’s mission to help children and adults with developmental disabilities achieve their greatest potential, contact Claudia Cunningham at claudia.cunningham@benschool.org or call 410-634-2292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.