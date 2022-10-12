Benedictine students remember the heroes of 9/11

Hannah, a student at Benedictine, creates pictures to be sent to firefighters and police officers in New York City and Washington, D.C., to honor all the heroes of 9/11.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY – Students at Benedictine, a regional service provider for children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism, sent packages of letters and pictures to fire and police departments in New York City and Washington, D.C., in honor of all the heroes of 9/11.

