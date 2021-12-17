CAMBRIDGE — Grace United Methodist Church in downtown Cambridge will host a Christmas concert featuring accomplished musician Jean Watson at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
A classically trained singer, violinist, speaker and writer, Watson has touched the lives of thousands of listeners through her music and her compelling testimony of God’s healing grace.
Based in Michigan, Watson maintains a full- time speaking and performing schedule all over the world in concert halls, churches, coffeehouses, prisons, and homeless shelters. Watson recently released her 10th CD produced by CCM veteran Billy Smiley.
She has been privileged to record with some of Nashville’s finest musicians, including Michael W. Smith, Phil Keaggy, Russ Taff, David Meece, Matt Slocum (Sixpence None The Richer), and Peter Furler of the Newsboys. Several of her music videos can be viewed on jeanwatson.com.
This is a benefit concert with a suggested donation of $10 per person. The funds raised will go toward the launch of a new Cooperative Mission Center in downtown Cambridge in early 2022. The Mission Center aims to be a one-stop shop that offers help and hope to neighbors in need and is managed by a co-op of area churches.
The concert will be held in the sanctuary of Grace UMC, 501 Race St., Cambridge. The church website is graceumccambridge.org. Tickets can be purchased online on the website.
