PRESTON — Bethesda United Methodist Church announces Holy Week services:

April 10 – Palm Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m., special music at 11.

April 11 – “Jesus of Nazareth” movie and discussion, 7 p.m.

April 13 – “Jesus of Nazareth” movie and discussion, 7 p.m.

April 14 – Passover Seder/Meal, 7 p.m.

April 15 – “Jesus of Nazareth” movie and discussion, 7 p.m.

April 17 – Easter Sunrise Service at Choptank Marina, 6 a.m.; traditional service in the Sanctuary, 10 a.m.; Bethesda Bells will play.

