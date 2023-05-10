From left, Diane Wallace Williams, Hope Oliver, Kari Farnell and Pastor Paul Lewis participate in the blessing of the bikes at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston. Lewis applies consecrated extra virgin olive to each bike.
PRESTON — At Bethesda United Methodist Church’s inaugural blessing of the bikes, Pastor Paul Lewis had on his black robes and his yellow Jesus Loves You smiley face tie. He had sanctified holy virgin olive oil and was geared up to do some blessing. He even had a microphone and portable amplifier in the parking lot. On this lazy Sunday after church, two bicyclists came for the blessing.
“This is the sound system. And then I go bike to bike blessing the bikes with oil,” said Lewis. Throaty rumblings of motorcycles went by. There was a hint of resignation when they didn’t stop, but then the Lord delivered two ladies on bicycles.
One Preston local, Hope Oliver, said, “As much as I am on this bike, I need the blessing. You should see how some people drive when you are on a bike. So I will take every blessing I can get.”
The other participant was actually a member of Lewis’ congregation. She heard him talking about the blessing of the bikes from the pulpit.
Dianne Wallace Williams said, “This is my home church, and I praise God for Pastor Paul, and I praise God for having something like this. I am 64 years old and I have never had my bike blessed. I thought, why not? I praise God because you never know what is ahead of you. I love the Lord and my bike.”
Out came the oil, up went the palms in devotion, and Lewis applied the oil to each bike and to the foreheads of the faithful.
“Please bless us, Lord, as we go out on the highways and byways,” Lewis said.
Oliver said she was going to take a short ride and then plant her vegetable garden. As Williams started to ride away she said, “This is the small church that does big things.”
After this was done, Lewis motioned to his unique recumbent bike. A recumbent bike places the rider in a laid-back reclining position. It rides real low. He said he was going to ride down to the motorcycle gang, the Thunder Guards, to bless them on their own turf. He invited them for next year with their 50 Harleys. He said they were amenable, but they had a meeting this year at the same time.
Kari Farnell, organist and outreach coordinator, said church is planning an upcoming blessing of the pets.
