Pastor Paul blesses the bikes

From left, Diane Wallace Williams, Hope Oliver, Kari Farnell and Pastor Paul Lewis participate in the blessing of the bikes at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston. Lewis applies consecrated extra virgin olive to each bike.

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

PRESTON — At Bethesda United Methodist Church’s inaugural blessing of the bikes, Pastor Paul Lewis had on his black robes and his yellow Jesus Loves You smiley face tie. He had sanctified holy virgin olive oil and was geared up to do some blessing. He even had a microphone and portable amplifier in the parking lot. On this lazy Sunday after church, two bicyclists came for the blessing.

