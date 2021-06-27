BETTERTON — The Betterton Heritage Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4.
“Whether you’re new in town or a longtime fan of Betterton, discover the fascinating history of the Eastern Shore and what makes Betterton the ‘Jewel of the Chesapeake,’” a news release from the Betterton Community Development Corp. states.
The museum is located at 100 Main Street, Betterton. Admission is free.
Exhibits include vintage photos, and postcards, rare decoys and artifacts highlighting Betterton’s history. A gift shop offers local art, T-shorts, books and more. In addition, the ark/fishing shanty will be open for tours.
Going forward, the museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October.
