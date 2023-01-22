National Mentoring Month

Caroline County Commissioners and Li-Ann Piposzar from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore with the proclamation of January as Mentoring Month. From left, Larry C. Porter, Li-Ann Piposzar, J. Travis Breeding and N. Franklin Bartz.

SALISBURY — January is National Mentoring Month, and this year Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore is celebrating the annual campaign aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults by receiving proclamations and support from local county commissioners.

