CENTREVILLE — On a rainy Saturday in early May, a couple of hundred hearty souls gathered at Conquest Beach on the Chester River to celebrate a craft they love – small, handcrafted wooden boats. Event organizers Chesapeake Light Craft have been hosting this event for more than 20 years.
Originally, CLC held an annual event called “OkoumeFest,” named for the wood used to make their kits, with an open house and technical seminars at their Annapolis shop followed by a day on the water with their extensive fleet of kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and sail and rowing craft. Recently, the event morphed into the more centralized Big Little Boat Festival, but some things haven’t changed. It has always been, and continues to be, a celebration of beautiful small wooden boats and the people who build and appreciate them.
Spending time looking at these floating works of art gives an appreciation for the countless hours behind each creation — and the innate craftsmanship of each artist. The May 13 event truly had something for everyone, from on the-water instruction and demos, to hands-on demos of techniques including working with epoxy, small boat rigging and finishing (varnish, primarily). There was even a cardboard boat contest for the kids — who will no doubt grow up to be builders themselves.
Every year people come — some from great distances — to sail, row, and paddle with CLC at the festival, and to show their own creations. This year, participants came from as far away as New York, Michigan, and North and South Carolina, as well as up the road or just across the Bay Bridge. In addition to fun on the water, the boatbuilders’ competition is always a highlight of the festival, and the judges often have a difficult time picking out the best of the many creative and beautiful craft the guests bring to show.
In a conversation with CLC President Ed Wigglesworth about Conquest as a festival site, he related, “It’s hard to find a location that checks all the boxes. We ran the event at Matapeake Beach for many years. The beach there is awesome, but the big hill was getting old, and the bay conditions could be a challenge.” Wigglesworth continued, “We tried a location on the South River in 2021 and 2022, but that spot had its own challenges. Several of our staff are Queen Anne County residents and were aware of Conquest Beach — we thought it checked most of the boxes.”
“We were a little worried that it was too far from Annapolis, but that proved to not be the case. We had more RSVPs going into this year’s event than in most previous years,” concluded Wigglesworth. “Even with the rainy weather, the feedback we received was all positive!” The event has already been scheduled at Conquest Beach for the next Big Little Boat Festival, on May 18, 2024. Free to the public, with bath houses on-site (in case your first time on a paddle board does not go as planned!), this event is one to mark on your calendar!
