CHESTERTOWN — Maren Gimpel, a field ecologist with Washington College's Center for Environment and Society, will talk about “What bird banding can tell us" as the featured speaker of the WC-ALL Learn at Lunch presentation Jan. 19 at the college.
A buffet lunch will be served at noon, followed by the presentation in Hodson Hall. The cost is $25 for WC-ALL members and $30 for non-members.
Checks made payable to WC-ALL should be mailed to Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620.
Contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.
Bird banding is a powerful tool used in the study of many aspects of avian biology, from determining such things as migratory routes, how old birds live, and whether males or females are more attentive to their parents.
Gimpel also will talk about how Washington College’s Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory has contributed to a wide variety of research projects since 1998, including research into the gut biome of blackpoll warblers, the presence of avian flu in migratory birds, how light pollution may affect bird migration, and how birds that have recovered from window collisions behave.
Gimpel has been a bander since 2002 and a birder for more than 25 years.
She compiles the local Chesterville Christmas Bird Count.
Gimpel is certified as a bird bander and bird banding trainer by the Eastern Bird Banding Association.
She has a degree in zoology from Connecticut College, has authored a dozen scientific articles, given many presentations, mentored more than 60 of the next generation of field biologists and banded 75,000-plus birds, according to a news release.
