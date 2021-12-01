The Benedictine Charity Golf Classic winning team, “Team Special Olympics,” poses with Benedictine’s Executive Director Scott Evans at the annual event held at the Talbot Country Club. From left: Evans with Kendall McCauley, Will Montague, Frank McCauley and Billy Ulevich.
RIDGELY — Benedictine was excited to hold its popular Birdies for Benedictine Charity Golf Classic on Nov. 8 after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. This year’s golf classic raised over $38,000 to help fund the Benedictine school and adult day and residential programs which serve developmentally disabled children and adults ages 5-70+.
“I was so impressed with the generosity of our sponsors and golfers,” said Caroline Bauerle, the new director of development. “Their support will assure that Benedictine can continue to help the children and adults we serve achieve their greatest potential. Funds will also help with the regulations and challenges Benedictine faced by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The event began with check in at 10 a.m., followed by a putting contest at 11:15 a.m. and a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. Golfers enjoyed passed appetizers and light fare during the awards ceremony announcing the year’s winners. This year’s champions were “Team Special Olympics,” which included father and daughter Frank and Kendall McCauley, along with Billy Ulevich and Will Montague.
The Benedictine Charity Golf Classic was held at the Talbot Country Club. Founded in 1910, the Club sits on 194-acres along the waterfront in Easton. Designed by Ed Ault, the 18-hole championship course has 10 par 4’s, four par 5’s and four par 3’s, providing a challenge for all skill levels.
For more information, including how to support Benedictine’s community and mission, please visit www.benschool.org.
