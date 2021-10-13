RIDGELY — After last year’s cancellation of one of its biggest and most popular fundraising events due to Covid-19, Benedictine has announced the return of its annual Birdies for Benedictine Charity Golf Classic on Friday, Oct. 29.
Over the past 30 years, this event has successfully provided much-needed support for Benedictine’s school and adult day and residential programs, which serve developmentally disabled children and adults ages 5-70+. This year, the funds raised from Birdies for Benedictine will support urgent needs, including student and adult program funding, facility repairs, and staff development.
This year’s tournament will be held at the Talbot Country Club, 6142 Country Club Drive in Easton. The tournament will follow a scramble format with four-player teams and a minimum handicap of 40. Entries of less than four players will be paired by the tournament committee.
Designed by Ed Ault, the Talbot Country Club course is enjoyable to play with ten par 4’s, four par 5’s, and four par 3’s, providing a challenge for all skill levels. The forward tees play from 5,200 yards, and the back tees play from almost 7,000 yards.
Registration and lunch will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a putting contest at 11:15 a.m. and a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m.
The entry fee is $175 per person, or $700 for a team of four. This includes a greens fee, a cart, lunch, beer and wine, and an invitation to the awards ceremony, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will offer hors d’oeuvres.
