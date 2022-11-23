Scott Evans, executive director of Benedictine, Eddie Mangold with Benson & Mangold Real Estate and Creg Fleetwood of Fleetwood Insurance pose at Talbot Country Club after playing in Birdies for Benedictine charity golf tournament.
Birdies For Benedictine winning team John Patrick, Charlie Stiles, Dave Mummert, and Wes Sims pose together.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Dylan Dixon, president of Dixon’s Auction in Crumpton, poses after his putting contest win at Birdies for Benedictine.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Rick Marsalek with WRNR 103.1 and John Marrah of Marasun Roofing teed off together at Birdies for Benedictine.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Laurie Rinck and Tabitha Howell of PNC Bank on the Course at Talbot Country Club in support of Benedictine at annual charity golf tournament.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Bob Core of PNC Bank, Craig Wanner and Chris Murphy of Whalen Co., and Steve Ochse of Easton Utilities during play at Birdies for Benedictine.
RIDGELY — Benedictine’s annual Birdies For Benedictine charity golf tournament, held at the Talbot Country Club, raised close to $41,000. The funds will be used for urgent needs including student and adult programming, facility repairs and staff development.
Committee Chair Steve Smith, whose brother-in-law has been with Benedictine since he was a student, expressed his gratitude of the organization.
“Benedictine has provided my brother-in-law with a loving, caring, and engaging life that we are grateful for. And more than that, Benedictine has taught us how to live with and support an individual with developmental disabilities. Benedictine has enriched all our lives,” he said.
Several sponsors supported the event: PNC Bank, Hilb Group, Preston Automotive Group, Marasun Roofing, BDK, Inc., Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish & Stone P.A., Provident State Bank, Tri Gas & Oil Co., VFW Post 7464, Town of Ridgely, Maryland, 103.1 WRNR, Barstow & Sons Heating and Cooling. Individual family support came from Sandra Amato, Mr. and Mrs. John Krieger and Mr. and Mrs. Laurence Hoffman. Participants also enjoyed tastings from Lyon Rum of St. Michaels.
S. Kurt Engelhaupt, PNC vice president, relationship manager commercial banking, said, “We are proud to support Benedictine and grateful for the services they provide. They make the lives of those they support and their families and communities where they live and work healthier today and every day.”
Players enjoyed a morning putting contest with the winner being Dylan Dixon of Dixon’s Auction at Crumpton. The day’s play including a shotgun start, awards ceremony and lite fare. Closest to the pin was awarded to Steve Ochse of Easton Utilities and Dixie Hughlett, a longtime supporter of Benedictine and founder of the Birdies for Benedictine tournament. Longest Drive went to Wes Sim and Taylor Holden, our youngest player. The winning team, guests of Matt Bradley — husband of Benedictine Board Member Theresa Bradley, was John Patrick, Charlie Shiles, Dave Mummert and Wes Sims.
“I commend Benedictine and the players for an excellent tournament. It was one of the most generous and enjoyable tournaments I have played,” said Steve Ochse, senior vice president and CFO, Easton Utilities.
