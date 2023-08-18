EASTON — Chesapeake Forum launches its fall term Sept. 6 with Plato’s Republic, a trip to Poplar Island and a one-session course on how to lower your risk of Alzheimer’s through diet and lifestyle choices.
One of Chesapeake Forum’s most popular instructors, Forest Hansen, Ph.D., returns with a four-session course on “Plato’s Republic,” starting Wednesday, Sept. 6. Considered by many to be a cornerstone of Plato’s work, the dialogue explores two central questions: First, what is justice, and secondly, is the just person happier than the unjust person? or what is the relation of justice to happiness?
Participants will explore these questions through guided discussions and selected readings. After Hansen’s class on Meno last term, one student remarked, “I learned as much from the participants and Forest, as Plato and Socrates!”
Hansen earned a BA in English at Harvard, an MA in English at the University of Wisconsin, and a Ph.D. in Philosophy at Johns Hopkins. For more than 35 years he taught a variety of courses in English and philosophy, as well as courses in Greek Civilization, Classics in Western Thought, and more.
Plato’s Republic is four-sessions, Wednesdays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Cost: $40. Zoom only.
If philosophy doesn’t ring your bell, may birding will. In “Restoration Earns Its Wings: Birds of Poplar Island,” Kristina Motley and Tim Carney with the Maryland Environmental Service, along with our favorite CF birder Wayne Bell, lead a hybrid classroom/field trip to the barrier island to check up on its burgeoning bird population. We’ll start with a classroom session with Motley and Carney, followed a week later with a birding field trip over to the island where Bell will join us as well.
So far, more than 400 acres of wetlands have been restored on Poplar Island. This restoration supports over 250 different species of birds that have been documented on or just offshore and over 40 different bird species that have been confirmed as nesting onsite.
Motley, is a Senior Environmental Specialist with the Maryland Environmental Service, where she has worked on the Paul S. Sarbanes Ecosystem Restoration Project at Poplar Island for the past five years.
“Restoration Earns Its Wings: Birds of Poplar Island” is two sessions, Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10-11:30 a.m. Hybrid (Zoom, in person at the Easton Family YMCA or recording). The field trip to Popular Island will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 13. Cost: $30. You can also choose to skip the field trip and participate in a classroom-only session for $20.
Finally, round out the week with “Healthy Living, Healthy Brain” on Sept. 7. For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.
Join client care manager Jane Bateman to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
Jane Bateman has been a client care manager since 2012. Information about Alzheimer’s and other dementias are a strong asset of hers, providing education to the community and care professionals.
Healthy Living, Healthy Brain is one-session, Thursday, September 7th from 10-11:30 a.m. HYBRID (in-person at the Easton Family YMCA, ZOOM or recording). $20.
To register, for any of these courses, please visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your contact information, including your mailing address, to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.