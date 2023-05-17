DENTON — Following the successful implementation of a new statewide computer system, the Caroline County Health Department resumed issuance of birth and death certificates in person at its offices on May 15.
New hours for issuance of birth and death certificates are 8:30 to 11:20 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, depending on staffing availability. It is highly recommended that you call the office prior to coming in to confirm the availability of the service. The phone number is 410-479-8030.
The Health Department can provide certified copies of Birth Certificates for persons born after 1939. For births occurring before 1939, call 410-479-8030 and select the option for Birth and Death Certificates. The office may be able to assist with locating a complete record from the State Division of Vital Records.
The Caroline County Health Department can provide certified Death Certificates for people who died after January 1, 2015. Death Certificates after 2012 are available online and by mail from the Division of Vital Records. Older certificates must be obtained from the Maryland State Archives.
To obtain a certified Birth Certificate or a Death Certificate from the Health Department, a person must appear in person.
• Check in at the Clinic on the first floor, after completing initial paperwork, you will be directed to the Administration office on the second floor.
• Present a government-issued photo identification or acceptable alternative documentation.
• Complete the application for a copy of a Birth Certificate or Death Certificate. One may download the application from the health department website and complete it in advance (Spanish version also available).
• Pay the $25 fee for each Birth Certificate copy or the $22 fee for a Death Certificate (cash, Visa or Mastercard only, no checks). Additional Death Certificate copies are $24 each. There is no charge for veterans with proof of military service.
By Mail
Download and complete the application for a copy of a Birth Certificate or a copy of a Death Certificate.
Mail the completed application with payment, a self-addressed envelope and a photocopy of your Identification to: Division of Vital Records, P.O. Box 68760, Baltimore, MD 21215-0036. Acceptable forms of payment are check or money order made payable to the Division of Vital Records. (Note that expedited shipping is not available when ordering by mail.)
For a recorded message about birth certificates, call (800) 832-3277 (toll-free).
Records of deaths before 2012 are kept by the Maryland State Archives. Note, the Caroline County Health Department only has access to death records after Jan. 1, 2012. The State office of the Division of Vital Records has access to death records after 2012.
To find a record, one will need to use the archives’ search room computers. Request an appointment so that their staff can best assist you. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Benefits include: no wait time for help or for a workspace, ability to quickly ask an Archivist any questions, and most importantly a guarantee that your record will be on site. Visitors may also walk-in without an appointment.
