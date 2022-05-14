DELMARVA PENINSULA — Blood Bank of Delmarva announced a blood emergency this past week, as school spring breaks and holiday travel have caused an alarming drop in donations over the past month. The blood supply currently stands at a 2-to-3-day level, with type O negative and O positive at just a half-day to 2-day level. This is well below the ideal, 7-day inventory. Hospitals and patients rely upon a steady flow of volunteer donors to receive life-saving blood donations, but the recent spring break and holiday travel has caused uncertainty.
In addition, according to the latest figures put out by America’s Blood Centers, only 3 percent of the U.S. population donates blood. Blood Bank of Delmarva is a member of ABC.
“This time of year can always be difficult for the blood supply,” said Patricia Killeen, senior executive director at Blood Bank of Delmarva. “One blood donation has the ability to save up to three lives. We highly encourage all who are able to donate today to help Delaware and Eastern Shore residents who need it most.”
It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.
